Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.