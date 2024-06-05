Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,976 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,994,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,957,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $263.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.03. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

