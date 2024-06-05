Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

