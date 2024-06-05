Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $150.53 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

