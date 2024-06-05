Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

