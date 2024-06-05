Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SDY stock opened at $129.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

