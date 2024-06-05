Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

