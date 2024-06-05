Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 240.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

