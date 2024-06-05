Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $831,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 55,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

