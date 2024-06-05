Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 4.2 %

MHO opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.20. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

