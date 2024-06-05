Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

