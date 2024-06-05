Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Crown Castle by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

NYSE:CCI opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

