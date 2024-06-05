Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 97,751 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,624,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,557,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 465,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 64,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 82,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $988.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.