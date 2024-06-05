Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,194 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

