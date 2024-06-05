Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

