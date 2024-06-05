Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.