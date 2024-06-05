Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $816,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,891.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,891.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,875 shares of company stock worth $117,511,146. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $293.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

