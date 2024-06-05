Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 611,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

