Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.2 %

Ares Management stock opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $2,893,526.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,702,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,713,844 shares of company stock valued at $231,791,136. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

