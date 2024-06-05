Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $102,958,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 40,702.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after buying an additional 204,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Watsco by 120.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after buying an additional 163,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 111.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,608,000 after buying an additional 154,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,908,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $460.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.88 and a 12 month high of $491.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.02 and its 200-day moving average is $419.97.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

