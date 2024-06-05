Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 13,514 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

