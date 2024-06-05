Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $165.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $175.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.