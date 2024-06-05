Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,288 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $4,720,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.00. The company has a market cap of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.59 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $153.88.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $1.8477 dividend. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.19%.

