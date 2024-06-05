Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.50. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

