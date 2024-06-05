Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down to $21.80

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $21.32. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 70,694 shares.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,375,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 58,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

