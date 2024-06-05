BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $172.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $149.00 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 873.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 513.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

