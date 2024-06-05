BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Down to $32.63

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.63, but opened at $31.83. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 228,159 shares traded.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNGD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $2,187,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

