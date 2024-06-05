Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$95.00 to C$129.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$94.13 and last traded at C$93.86, with a volume of 66392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.75.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.60.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.85.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
