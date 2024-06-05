Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$95.00 to C$129.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$94.13 and last traded at C$93.86, with a volume of 66392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.75.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.60.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B

Insider Activity

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.85.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.