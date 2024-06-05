Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $8.75

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 8.75 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Booking has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booking to earn $210.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $35.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,801.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,579.36 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,631.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3,535.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

