BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

