Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down to $313.67

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $313.67, but opened at $283.01. Boston Beer shares last traded at $291.52, with a volume of 83,838 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.93.

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.90.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

