Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Holdings Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,297 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $51,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

