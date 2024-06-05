Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.38.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

