C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

