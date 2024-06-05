Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Up 8.4%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.05. 247,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,019,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

