Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Down 6.2%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.84 and last traded at $48.18. 69,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 568,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays raised their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,759 shares of company stock valued at $31,027,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after buying an additional 1,224,079 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cactus by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 584,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Cactus by 3,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 513,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 498,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $20,204,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Cactus by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 375,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

