California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,697 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Enphase Energy worth $29,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.10.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

