California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,799 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $37,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
M&T Bank Stock Performance
Shares of MTB opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.94.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.
