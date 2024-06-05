California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $36,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

