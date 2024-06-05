California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $31,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

