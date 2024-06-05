California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $39,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 51,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.47 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

