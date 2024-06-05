California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $30,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

