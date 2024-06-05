California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $30,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

