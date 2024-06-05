California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 13,771 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $29,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BALL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Ball Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

