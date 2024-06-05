California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,754 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $32,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

