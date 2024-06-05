California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,509 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $39,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after buying an additional 850,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,121,000 after buying an additional 747,666 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

NYSE APTV opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

