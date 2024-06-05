California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.61 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $29,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.8 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $276.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.