California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.82 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $29,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ COO opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

