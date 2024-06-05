California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.95 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,126 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $29,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 588,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Ventas by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,947,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.