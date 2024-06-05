California State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.43 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $30,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

